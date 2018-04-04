Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Circus will be inside the proposed clean air zone

Motorists could be charged to drive into the centre of Bath under plans to tackle air pollution.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has proposed that owners of high-emission vehicles, including HGVs and tourist coaches, should pay to drive into a central clean air zone (CAZ).

The government has given the authority until 2021 to improve air quality.

It has made up to £3m available for a scheme that will include improving greener modes of public transport.

The final plans, as well as costs for entering the zone, are yet to be finalised.

Under proposals outlined by the authority, a CAZ will affect an area with a 5m (8km) radius, including some of the city's central Georgian sites and its main shopping routes.

It is claimed charging motorists to enter the "small" area will have a positive effect on emission levels.

"Details about costs, charging hours and which groups of high-emission vehicles will be affected will be modelled and considered following a series of public events being held over the coming months" the council said.