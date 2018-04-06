Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The officer's daughter was pulled over in the early hours of 28 October

A police officer accused of pressing colleagues not to prosecute his daughter has been found guilty of misconduct at a tribunal.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer had been accused of bullying two special constables after his daughter was caught driving and using her phone.

At the conclusion of a three-day tribunal the panel said his lack of integrity amounted to gross misconduct.

The panel has retired to consider what disciplinary action should be taken.

The tribunal heard the PC's daughter was pulled over by special constables James Fowler and Steve Jones at about 01:00 GMT on 28 October.

The officer, who cannot be named, told the misconduct hearing he wanted to know if his daughter would be getting a ticket because otherwise he would be disciplining her.

Summing up, the PC's lawyer said both special constables had recalled speaking a great deal to the officer that night and their accounts had become "intermingled and self-supporting".

He argued if the officer had been told his daughter would be charged "it would have brought the communication between them to an end".

But panel chairwoman Emma Nott said he had tried to undermine the special constables to get them to "dispense with any summons".