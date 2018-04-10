Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Andrew Tavener tried to take his own life after stabbing his wife to death

A man who stabbed his wife to death in a jealous rage and left their young sons to discover her body has been jailed.

Claire Tavener, 27, was found at her home in Brendon Gardens in Nailsea, near Bristol, in January.

Bristol Crown Court heard Andrew Tavener, 45, stabbed his wife 10 times before trying to take his own life.

Judge Peter Blair sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months.

He said Tavener had been "unspeakably cruel" to his young children, aged three and six, who were left alone to find their mother's body.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Claire Tavener was found stabbed to death at home

The court heard "sustained assault" took place overnight between Sunday 7 January and Monday 8 January.

Tavener then attempted to take his own life and was found by police at Nailsea and Backwell station with severe injuries to his hands, having lost several fingers.

He admitted on the platform to officers he had killed his wife. When cautioned, he said: "I murdered my wife, yes. There's no suspicion."

The court heard the couple's sons discovered Mrs Tavener lying dead on the floor of the lounge in the morning and called 999.

During the call, the six-year-old boy told an operator he believed "mummy was dead as she was covered in blood" and said he and his younger brother had been with her for about an hour.

Image caption Nailsea and Backwell railway station was closed after Andrew Tavener was found with severe injuries

Judge Blair said Tavener believed his wife was having an affair after she told him their marriage was over, and had been "hurt by ill-founded jealousy".

"You left that home knowing that your three and six-year-old boys would wake up to find their mother dead," the judge added.

"It is incomprehensible to anyone how you could do that. Your conduct was utterly self centred, unspeakably cruel and appallingly traumatic to your children."

Det Insp Mike Buck, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the couple's "boys have to grow up not just without their mother, but with the knowledge that their father is responsible for her death".

Paying tribute to Mrs Tavener, her family said: "There are no words to describe how we feel. She was a brilliant mother who idolised her children and who idolised her."