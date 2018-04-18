Image copyright Wild Place Project Image caption Vets gave the mother a mild anaesthetic so the baby lemurs could feed

Vets were forced to step in to save newborn lemur triplets after their mother rejected them.

Three white-belted black and white ruffed lemurs were delivered at the Wild Place Project in Bristol earlier this month, but the smallest died.

Keepers intervened and gave their mother named Ihosy a mild anaesthetic, placing the surviving babies on her so they could feed.

One of them was too weak and died but the other is said to be doing well.

Zoo vet Sara Shopland said: "Ihosy reared two babies last year and was a good mum so we didn't expect this complication.

"This is quite a rare procedure and it's not something we commonly do but we decided we had to act."

Image copyright Wild Place Project Image caption The mother and baby are getting to know each other in her nesting box

The lemurs are on the critically-endangered list as their population has declined 80% in 21 years.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature now considers them to be at extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

Will Walker, animal manager at Wild Place project, said: "Ihosy is now looking after her surviving baby and all the signs are good.

"It was a great effort by my team and the vet team and we are so pleased that one of the triplets has survived."