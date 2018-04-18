Image copyright Paul Tree Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon

A woman was killed when a car crashed into the house she was inside.

The crash happened at 20:27 BST in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon, Somerset, causing "significant damage" caused to the property.

A man and woman who had been inside the car were arrested and are now in police custody.

Residents in neighbouring properties have been evacuated from their homes by police amid fears of a possible gas leak.

Police said the people who had been asked to leave had all been able to stay with friends or family.

Avon and Somerset Police added: "Our response is ongoing and emergency services are likely to be at the scene for some time."