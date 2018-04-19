Image copyright Maaza Hafiz Image caption Abdul Hafiz was chased by two dogs as he walked home from the park

An 11-year-old boy has undergone surgery after he was seriously injured in a dog attack.

Abdul Hafiz underwent four-and-a-half hours of surgery after suffering injuries to his face and arm in Frenchay, near Bristol, on Wednesday.

The boy had been walking home from the park in Brockworth Crescent with his older brother at about 18:20 BST when they were chased by two dogs.

Police said a dog had been seized and inquiries were ongoing.

Abdul was attacked after falling over but saved by neighbours who heard his screams.

Neighbour Tayba Limon said her husband forced one of the dogs to release its jaws.

She said: "It was horrifying, looking through my window.

"If it wasn't for my husband and our loving neighbours, that boy wouldn't be here."

Image caption Maaza Hafiz (left) said she was at work when she heard the news about her son

Abdul's mother Maaza Hafiz was at work when she was told her son had been injured.

She said: "I don't know how I walked from work until I reached hospital. I saw my son, he was full of blood."

Avon & Somerset Police said: "The child was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-changing injuries to the arm and face."