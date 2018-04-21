Image copyright PA Image caption Judah Adunbi is a founding member of an independent group set up to improve relations between the police and the Afro-Caribbean community

A former race relations advisor to the police has been charged with a racially aggravated offence.

Judah Adunbi, 64, was arrested at his Bristol home on 18 April and will appear in court next month.

Mr Adunbi was shot in the face with a Taser in January 2017.

PC Claire Boddie, of Avon and Somerset Police, is due in court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in relation to that case. She denies a charge of common assault.

Mr Adunbi of Easton, Bristol, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident at a betting shop in Stapleton Road, Bristol, on 29 March.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 22 May.

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Claire Boddie denies a charge of common assault

Mr Adunbi was allegedly hit in the face by an officer using an electric stun weapon in Colston Road, Easton, Bristol.

A video of the alleged incident on 14 January 2017 was widely shared at the time.

A court summons was issued following an investigation by the police watchdog to whom Avon and Somerset Police voluntarily referred itself.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, as it was known at the time, then passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which issued the summons to PC Boddie.

She is due at Salisbury Magistrates' Court for a pre-trial hearing after District Judge David Taylor ruled that "given the nature of the case, particularly the circumstances of the case" it should be heard outside of the Avon and Somerset Police force area.

Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.