Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mark Van Dongen was granted euthanasia 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

A woman accused of throwing acid over her former partner wanted to "make him less of a man", a court has heard.

Berlinah Wallace, 49, is charged with murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Dutch engineer Mark Van Dongen in Bristol in 2015.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Van Dongen, 29, ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic in January, 15 months after the incident.

Ms Wallace denies both charges claiming she thought the glass contained water.

The trial was halted last week after a member of the jury was unable to attend court. A new jury was sworn in on Monday.

Outlining the prosecution's case, Adam Vaitilingam QC told the court that this was "not a typical murder case".

"The prosecution case is that she intended to cause [Mark Van Dongen] really serious harm. It was the inevitable consequence of what she did," he told the court.

"It was exactly why she did it, to scar him for life, to make him less of a man and unable to have a relationship with another woman."

Image caption Berlinah Wallace says she believed she was throwing a glass of water over him and denies murder and applying a corrosive substance

He told jurors, that to be guilty of murder, "you do not need to intend that your victim dies".

"It is enough to prove murder if you intend that your victim suffers really serious harm," he said.

"We will invite you to take the view that Mr Van Dongen had euthanasia because of what Berlinah Wallace had done to him."

In a short statement, Richard Smith QC defending Ms Wallace, urged the jury to "keep an open mind".

"If ever there were a case where you had to put aside the emotion and focus on the facts then this is it," he said.

The trial continues.