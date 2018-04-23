Image caption A group of Judah Adunbi's supporters gathered outside Bristol Magistrates' Court calling for justice

A protest in support of a former race relations advisor who was allegedly assaulted by police has taken place.

Campaigners gathered outside a court in Bristol ahead of a pre-trial hearing for PC Claire Boddie, 47, who denies a charge of common assault.

Judah Adunbi, 64, was allegedly hit in the face with a Taser in Easton on January 14 last year.

PC Boddie was not present in court as District Judge Tan Ikram, appearing via video link, set a trial date of 17 May.

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Claire Boddie denies a charge of common assault

Image copyright PA Image caption Judah Adunbi is a founding member of an independent group set up to improve relations between the police and the Afro-Caribbean community

Supporters of Mr Adunbi, who chanted "justice for Judah" outside Bristol Magistrates' Court, packed the public gallery in the courtroom where the short hearing took place.

Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.

He has recently been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence following a separate alleged incident in a bookmakers in March.

He will appear before magistrates in the city on 22 May.