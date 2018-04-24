Image copyright Google Image caption A pupil at Combe Down Nursery is being treated for a meningococcal infection

A child at a nursery school in Bath is being treated for meningitis, Public Health England (PHE) has said.

The pupil at Combe Down Nursery was being treated for a meningococcal infection, a spokesperson added.

As a precaution people who have been in close contact with the child have been offered antibiotics to prevent further spread of the infection.

PHE has written to parents to provide information and remind them of the signs and symptoms of the infection.

Katie Hopgood, from Public Health England South West, said national guidelines were being followed to "ensure close contacts are offered antibiotics to reduce the risk of the infection spreading".

"The best advice remains for everyone to be aware of and alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection," she added.

She said people should be aware of the symptoms "which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet".

"It can also cause a characteristic rash which does not fade when pressed against a glass.

"Early recognition of meningitis and septicaemia symptoms can greatly improve the outcome of the disease."