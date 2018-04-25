Boy, 13, arrested after Bristol sex assaults
- 25 April 2018
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Bristol.
Five women were touched inappropriately in the Windmill Hill area of the city between 24 March and 5 April.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the boy had been released under investigation while its inquiries continue.
He added the offences had all taken place in "close proximity" with "similar descriptions" of the boy.