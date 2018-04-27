Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mark Van Dongen was granted euthanasia 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

Medical staff treating an acid attack victim told a court of his "blood-curdling scream" as he shouted: "Kill me... I don't want to live."

Berlinah Wallace, 49, denies murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Mark Van Dongen in Bristol in 2015.

Bristol Crown Court heard the 29-year-old ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic 15 months after the incident.

Consultant Jonathon Pleat said he had never seen such a bad chemical attack.

"As such it's hard to say what his prognosis would be," he added.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Van Dongen sustained injuries to almost every body system, had chest infections, and would get septic shock.

"Mark was on very strong pain relief, the pain was excruciating," Mr Pleat said.

"Mark had a horrible couple of weeks as the opiates were reduced. His pulse was racing - he was almost paranoid.

Image caption Berlinah Wallace said she believed she was throwing a glass of water

"He would have flashbacks to the incident, he was exhibiting not just depression but post traumatic stress disorder."

Senior registrar Rachel Oaten said when Mr Van Dongen came into A&E he let out a "blood-curdling scream".

"'Kill me now if my face is going to be left looking like this. I don't want to live'," she said he told her.

Plastic surgeon Timothy Burge told the court Mr Van Dongen had been "permanently and drastically disfigured".

He told the jury if Mr Van Dongen had survived he would have had to undergo "years of plastic surgery, and surgery just to open his mouth".

He would have been "drastically different and unrecognisable," Mr Burge added.

Mr Van Dongen, 29, was left paralysed from the neck down and lost his left leg, ear and eye following the attack in September 2015.

The trial continues.