Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mark van Dongen was granted euthanasia 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

A man who had sulphuric acid thrown over him said his former partner should kill herself by drinking acid while he watched, a court has heard.

Berlinah Wallace, 48, denies murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Mark van Dongen, 29, in Bristol in 2015.

He ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic 15 months later.

Ms Wallace told Bristol Crown Court Mr van Dongen fetched a bottle of acid from the kitchen during an argument the day before he was allegedly attacked.

Under questioning by Richard Smith QC, for the defence, Ms Wallace said she and Mr van Dongen had argued after he told her he had slept with another woman.

"I said 'why don't you just kill me', because I can't have any peace with him," Ms Wallace told the court.

"He said I should kill myself. He went into the kitchen and came back with the acid and put it on the table.

"He said 'there you go, you kill yourself - I'll watch'."

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Berlinah Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive fluid to Mr van Dongen

Earlier in the trial, Ms Wallace told the court she had mistakenly thought the corrosive fluid she threw at Mr van Dongen was water which he had handed to her in a cup in a bid to kill her.

Previously she told the court she had bought a bottle of sulphuric acid in order to clear drains and to "distress" fabric.

Mr van Dongen was left paralysed from the neck down and lost his left leg, ear and eye following the alleged attack in the early hours of 23 September 2015.

The trial continues.