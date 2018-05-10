Image caption Multiple fire crews attended the incident

Cancer patients had to be evacuated from a Bristol hospital after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Eight floors of the Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre near the Bristol Royal Infirmary were affected by the blaze in the plant room.

All wards were evacuated, at about 01:00 BST, and patients had to be moved to the adjoining heart institute.

No one was injured and the fire is believed to have started accidentally, hospital bosses said.

A University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson described the blaze as a "small fire" and said services in the building would be "severely disrupted".

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said "multiple crews" were called to deal with the fire.

