Image caption Police have put a road closure in place at the West Town Lane junction with Wells Road

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which has broken out at a sports centre in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue said about 40 firefighters were at the scene at the South Bristol Sports Centre in Hengrove "to bring the fire under control".

They said the fire involved the first floor and the building's roof and asked people living nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Image caption About 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze in West Town Lane which is thought to have started just after midday

Many people are commenting on the fire on Twitter. Christopher said he was "lucky to be evacuated".

Leah, who uses the dance studio, said she was "absolutely devastated".