Image copyright TravelWest Image caption Work on the Metrobus network has been a feature of Bristol life for more than two years

Start dates for the two remaining routes on the long-awaited Metrobus network around Bristol have finally been announced.

The m2 service, from Long Ashton Park and Ride via Temple Meads to the city centre, will start in the autumn.

Following that, the m1 route from Hengrove to Cribbs Causeway, will begin operating in January.

As previously announced, the m3 route from Emersons Green into the city centre will start running from 29 May.

The launch, originally planned for the end of 2017, has been dogged by delays, ticketing problems and cost increases.

South Gloucestershire Council's cabinet member for transport, Colin Hunt said: "Metrobus was an ambition to open in 2017, but inevitably we're going to get problems. Once it starts running people will forget all about the problems."

According to Bristol City Council, testing of the new iPoint ticketing and information system took longer than expected.

Before boarding, passengers will need to buy tickets online, in shops, using a mobile app or at iPoints, located at bus stops, which will also provide real-time journey information.

Tests along the m2 route also found buses did not fit along certain sections, and adjustments at various points needed to be made.

Image copyright Travelwest Image caption The m2 route links Ashton Vale with Temple Meads station and the city centre

James Freeman of service operator First Bus said: "We have vehicles built to a standard spec but we have to make alterations to get everything to work correctly.

"From an operator's perspective we are gagging to get on the ground and running. We have now got some commitment to dates which allows us to say this is 'going to happen'".

Initially estimated at £190m in 2015, the bill for the network has risen by £40m to a current total spend of £230m.

The prioritised bus routes - billed as "the first buy before you board service outside London" - will link North Somerset, Bristol city centre and South Gloucestershire.