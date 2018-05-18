Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption See the old Portishead railway track from the air

A bid for cash to help fund the re-opening of the Bristol to Portishead railway line has been rejected.

The West of England Combined Authority bid for £46.9m from the government for phase one of the MetroWest project, which included reopening the line.

The latest Department for Transport major scheme funding announcement has not included the scheme.

It is hoped services could be restored Portishead and Pill by 2021 but the project is still short of funding.

North Somerset Council said it "remains committed" to supporting the development of a rail service from Portishead.

Deputy leader of the council, Elfan Ap Rees, said: "Many people have been working for years to progress the MetroWest scheme and North Somerset, in particular, has been lobbying ministers to take forward the Portishead rail connection.

"Indeed, government have previously recognised the benefits the scheme will bring to our area and the positive impact it will have on local people.

"We will therefore continue our discussions with ministers to progress the scheme, as they have suggested, including seeking other funding opportunities and financing options."

The Bristol to Portishead line closed to passengers more than 50 years ago.