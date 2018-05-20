Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak with

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a Bristol nightclub.

Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

The woman told police a man had forced his way into the locked cubicle to assault her.

He left the club soon afterwards and police want to talk to anyone who saw him leave.

The man police want to speak with is of mixed race appearance, about 6ft 2in and with a thin moustache.