Image caption Two caravans and a car at the site were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning

A community of people living in vans is to be evicted after a reported increase in anti-social behaviour, including drug use and loud music.

Bristol City Council said there were now 50 vehicles parked around Greenbank cemetery. A number of tents have also been pitched inside the cemetery.

The council said they would be issued with legal notices to leave next week.

Two caravans and a car at the site were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A council spokesperson said if anyone refused to leave, it would seek a court order requiring the removal of vehicles.

The council said there had been a significant increase in anti-social behaviour and complaints to the police and the council.

"The site is also becoming a gathering point for people at night, resulting in disturbance to local residents."

The council said it would offer the community a move to a council-owned site in Avonmouth.

No-one from the community was immediately available for comment.