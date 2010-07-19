Chemicals emitted by a clean-up at a former factory in Cambridgeshire have been likened to fresh gloss plant.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced that tests had shown the air quality around the site at Hauxton are unlikely to pose a health risk.

HPA told BBC Look East that solvents are at levels comparable to a freshly-painted room.

Residents had expressed concern about the fumes from the former Bayer CropScience site.

Developers are digging up contaminated soil, which releases odours previously trapped underground.

Chemical levels will be measured every day and the results published each month, the HPA said.