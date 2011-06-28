Cambridge University students have been warned to stay out of the River Cam during the annual May Balls.

Several students have been taken ill, one of them reportedly with Weil's disease which is caught from animal urine in the water.

College nurses have also reported a "worrying" number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

End-of-term revellers have been advised by college authorities to stay out of the river.

Mark Wormald, a senior tutor at Pembroke College and chairman of the university's advisory group on communicable diseases, has e-mailed students.

It said: "College nurses have reported a worrying number of cases of acute diarrhoea and vomiting among students who have fallen or jumped into the Cam.

"At least two cases have involved hospitalisation."