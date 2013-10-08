Cambridge police condemn public for not reporting 'bike thefts'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One plain-clothes officer used bright orange bolt cutters to steal a bike

Police have condemned the public for not reporting "blatant" cycle thefts in Cambridge, a city where one in three journeys is by bike.

The thefts were captured on CCTV in busy locations in the city centre.

Plain-clothed officers ripped chains from the bikes and sliced through locks close to "large numbers" of witnesses, but no one reported the "crimes".

Police said 2,100 bicycles were stolen in Cambridge last year and they need the public's help to tackle the thefts.

Sgt Andrea Gilbert added: "The CCTV is shocking because the thefts are blatant yet, despite a large number of people witnessing the crime, we didn't receive a single call.

"People are too reliant on others to report crime, but we need everyone to play their part."

Cambridgeshire Police left the bikes at King's Parade, Market Square, outside Anglia Ruskin University and at Cambridge Leisure, off Hills Road.

In April, Cambridge retained its "cycling capital" title after Department for Transport figures revealed nearly half of Cambridge's adults, 47%, cycle once a week.

This compares to 10% of adults in the rest of the UK.