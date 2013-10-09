Cambridgeshire

Whitemoor Prison officers injured in attack

HMP Whitemoor
Image caption The prison officers were injured in the jail's segregation unit on Monday

Three prison officers have been attacked at the maximum-security Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire.

The staff were injured in the jail's segregation unit on Monday. Police are investigating.

The Prison Service said: "A small number of staff were taken to hospital with minor injuries."

The Prison Officer's Association claims violence in prisons is on the increase because of budget cuts, reduced staffing and overcrowding.

