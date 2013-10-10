Waterbeach crossing near miss: Police interview woman

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The cyclist came within a whisker of being hit by the train

Police are considering what action to take against a Cambridge cyclist who dodged a level crossing barrier, coming within seconds of being hit by a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they spoke to a 26-year-old woman from the city on Wednesday.

She was filmed cycling through the closed barrier at Waterbeach on 12 September.

The woman came forward voluntarily, and BTP said they were deciding what further action to take.

She was filmed passing the closed barrier and ignoring warning signals and lights.

Rail bosses described it as "one of the closest near misses we've seen".

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched footage of the woman cycling up to the tracks before slamming on her brakes, and edging backwards as the train speeds past.

'Extremely rare'

The driver of the train needed to apply the emergency brake when he saw her, operator Greater Anglia said.

Moments later the woman was seen mopping her brow before cycling off in the direction she had come from.

More than 100 trains travel through the Waterbeach crossing each day, at speeds of up to 75mph (120km/h).

Since 1 January, there have been 70 reported incidents at level crossings in Cambridgeshire, a BTP spokesman said.

However, he added that incidents such as this one were "extremely rare".