Elisabeth Carroll murder: Husband Michael jailed for life

Image caption Michael Carroll strangled his wife Elisabeth at their home in Fletton, Peterborough

A husband has been jailed for life for murdering his wife by strangling her at their home in Peterborough.

Elisabeth Carroll, 64, was found dead in Kings Road, Fletton, on 21 May last year.

Her husband, Michael, 60, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

This was not accepted by the prosecution. Carroll was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court last month.

The trial heard Carroll had confessed that he had strangled his wife when he was called by his work for failing to turn up.

His employers called police and officers went to Kings Road, where they discovered Mrs Carroll's body.

A statement from Elisabeth Carroll's family said: "This has been a very difficult time for all the family as we to try and come to terms with what has happened.

"We would like to thank all those involved in the case and the support that has been given to our family.

"Elisabeth was a much-loved sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all of her family."