Cambridgeshire coach and lorry crash on A1 injures 13 people

Thirteen people have been treated in hospital after a coach and a lorry crashed on the A1 in Cambridgeshire.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between Brampton and Buckden at 05:30 BST.

The coach was on its way from London to Newcastle. The injured were taken to nearby Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.

Another 29 passengers were assessed for injuries at the scene and then taken to a centre in St Neots.

The ambulance service said two patients were taken to Addenbrookes with serious injuries and 11 patients to Hinchingbrooke with minor injuries.

The northbound carriageway will be shut until late afternoon and only one lane is open southbound.

A replacement coach has picked up the uninjured passengers and some of those with minor injuries discharged from Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Callum Faint, from Cambridgeshire Fire Service, said: "The lorry had overturned and was lying across the carriageway.

"Due to the impact both the driver and co-driver of the coach were trapped.

"All the other occupants of the coach were suffering various degrees of minor impact injuries.

"The two coach casualties were released using specialist cutting equipment," he said.