Cambridgeshire A1 coach and lorry crash injured 46

A crash between a coach and a lorry on the A1 in Cambridgeshire injured 46 people, two of whom are still in hospital, police said.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between Brampton and Buckden at 05:30 BST on Sunday.

Eleven of those involved were seriously injured, but most have been released from hospital. A further 35 people suffered minor injuries, officers said.

The coach was on its way from London to Newcastle at the time of the accident.

Both the driver and co-driver of the coach had to be cut free, a fire service spokesman said.

Coach operator Redwing praised its driver for his "swift actions" which they said prevented people from being killed.

A spokesman said the company had received feedback congratulating the driver.

Passengers treated for injuries at the scene were taken to a centre in St Neots while waiting for a replacement coach.

They had been attending a company event in London hosted by Carphone Warehouse.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that a coach returning from an employee event was involved in a crash on the A1 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but we wish everyone who was hurt a speedy recovery and we will be supporting them through that recovery."

The northbound carriageway of the A1 was shut until late afternoon as a result of the accident.

Cambridgeshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.