Six bailed after Cambridgeshire and Norfolk migrant worker raids

Image caption Nine arrests were made in the Wisbech and March areas

Six people have been released on bail after police raids in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk linked to suspected exploitation of migrant workers.

Three hundred officers took part in the raids on Tuesday morning in the Wisbech area.

The six were released on bail to return to a police station at a later date.

Three people remain in custody. A 44-year-old man from March, and a man and woman, both 27 and from Wisbech, are being held at March Police Station.

The people given conditional bail were two 44-year-old men from March, two men of 26, both from Wisbech, and a 36-year-old woman, also from Wisbech.

All had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

A 22-year-old woman from Wisbech, arrested on suspicion of possessing a pepper spray, was bailed until 9 December.

The operation was led by police and the Gangmasters Licensing Authority (GLA) and also involved the National Crime Agency (NCA), Fenland District Council, the Home Office and the Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA).

The police and GLA also attended the premises of March-based recruitment agencies Roberto Mac and Slender Contracting, whose licences were suspended.

The raids were part of Operation Endeavour, an ongoing inquiry into the exploitation of migrant agricultural workers, mainly from Lithuania and Latvia, in the Wisbech area.

Fenland District Council set up a reception centre for people displaced by the raids, who were supported by the British Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Eighty people went to the centre but half have now left. Work continues there today.