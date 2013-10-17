PC Martin George asks girlfriend to marry him with flash mob

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mandi Brown was having a cup of coffee when she spotted PC Martin George in the shopping centre

A flash mob of dancers has helped a man to propose to his girlfriend in a Peterborough shopping mall.

Off-duty police officer Martin George popped the question to Mandi Brown with the help of students from Peterborough Regional College.

Miss Brown, 31, was sitting in a cafe on Wednesday when 34 dancers broke into a routine to a medley of Bruno Mars' Marry Me and Bad Boys by Inner Circle.

"I'm quite in shock still, but he did really well," said Miss Brown.

The bride-to-be had gone shopping at Queensgate Shopping Centre as part of her birthday celebrations with her mother, who told her they needed to have a coffee.

'Over the moon'

"I had seen flash mobs do that kind of thing before in Queensgate so I didn't have a clue," said Miss Brown.

"It wasn't until [Martin] was two metres in front of me that I really saw him."

Mr George, who was dressed in his uniform and accompanied by three other officers, asked Miss Brown to marry him and presented her with a solitaire diamond ring.

Miss Brown, a police community support officer for the Cambridgeshire force, met Mr George, 32, at work.

Image caption Pc Martin George turned up to propose with 34 dancers

The couple, who live in the Peterborough area, have been together for five years and have two children.

Mr George said: "I'm over the moon that she said 'Yes'.

"But if I'd had any doubts that she wouldn't, I wouldn't have made it so elaborate."

'Did us proud'

The performance was arranged after Mr George contacted Sarah Roe, dance course co-ordinator at Peterborough Regional College.

Ms Roe said the performing arts and musical theatre students had a week to rehearse.

"They did us proud," she said.

"It was a really good experience but really it was all about the proposal and her saying 'Yes'."

Mr George, who is based with the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Hampton, had cleared the idea with his superiors.

Ch Insp Karen Newton said: "We were happy to support his romantic proposal and wish him and his fiancée, Mandi, all the best for the future."

The couple have yet to set a date for their wedding, but said it might take them a "few years" to save.