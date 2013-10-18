Cambridgeshire and Norfolk migrant worker raids: Tenth arrest

Image caption Ten arrests have been made following raids in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

A tenth person has been arrested by police investigating the exploitation of migrant workers following a series of raids in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The 35-year-old King's Lynn man was detained in Wisbech on suspicion of acting as an unlicensed gangmaster.

One man has so far been been charged with acting as an unlicensed gangmaster. Eight others detained after Tuesday's raids have been bailed.

Three recruitment agencies have also had their licences suspended.

The raids were part of Operation Endeavour which is looking into the working and living conditions of migrant agricultural workers, mainly from Lithuania and Latvia, in the Wisbech area of Cambridgeshire.

'Pepper spray'

On Thursday, Ivars Mezals, 27, of Conference Way, Wisbech, appeared before magistrates accused of acting as an unlicensed gangmaster, blackmail and fraud by false representation.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 25 October.

Two 44-year-old men from March, two men aged 26, both from Wisbech, and a 36-year-old woman, also from Wisbech, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, were given conditional bail on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman from Wisbech, arrested on suspicion of possessing pepper spray, was bailed until 9 December.

A 44-year-old man from March and a 27-year-old woman from Wisbech have been bailed until 7 November.

The Gangmasters Licensing Authority has also suspended the licences of March-based recruitment agencies Roberto Mac, Slender Contracting and MAS Recruitment.