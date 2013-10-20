Alconbury airfield homes plan backed

Image caption The development to be known as Alconbury Weald could have up to 5,000 new homes

Plans for up to 5,000 homes at Alconbury airfield in Cambridgeshire are being recommended to be approved by councillors.

Developer Urban&Civic, which bought the site in 2009, has submitted its plans to Huntingdonshire District Council.

Proposals for the 1,400-acre (570 hectares) site include parks, schools and business facilities .

A report to the council's development panel recommend approval. A committee will look at the plans on Monday.

The report says the employment and housing benefits outweigh the loss of agricultural land in the development.

The reports add that a number of local parish councils expressed concerns about the plans, with Alconbury Weston Parish Council recommending refusal of the plans.

The site was established as a military airfield in 1938 and was used by both the RAF and the USAAF. Flying ceased at the airfield in 1995.