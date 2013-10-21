Cambridgeshire and Norfolk migrant worker raids: Second charge

Image caption Ten arrests were made following raids in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

A second man has been charged by police investigating the exploitation of migrant workers following a series of raids in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Juris Valujevs, 35, of Turbus Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, is accused of acting as an unlicensed gangmaster.

He is also charged with fraud by false representation, conspiring to commit immigration offences and blackmail.

Mr Valujevs appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody until October 24.

On Thursday, Ivars Mezals, 27, of Conference Way, Wisbech, appeared before magistrates accused of acting as an unlicensed gangmaster, blackmail and fraud by false representation.

Pepper spray

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 25 October.

Eight other people detained after Tuesday's raids have been bailed.

Two 44-year-old men from March, two men aged 26, both from Wisbech, and a 36-year-old woman, also from Wisbech, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, were given conditional bail last Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman from Wisbech, arrested on suspicion of possessing pepper spray, was bailed until 9 December.

A 44-year-old man from March and a 27-year-old woman from Wisbech have been bailed until 7 November.

Three recruitment agencies have also had their licences suspended by the Gangmasters Licensing Authority (GLA).

The raids were part of Operation Endeavour, which is looking into the working and living conditions of migrant agricultural workers - mainly from Lithuania and Latvia - in the Wisbech area of Cambridgeshire.