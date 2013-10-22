Peterborough city centre to get new 'distinctive' look

Image caption Peterborough planners want to bring more tourists and local people to the city centre

A plan to bring new life to the city centre in Peterborough is to go to the city council's cabinet next month.

Proposed developments up to 2026 include more city centre homes, new cultural amenities and restaurants.

The riverside is also to be redeveloped to bring in more tourists and provide facilities and space for local people.

More shops and offices are to be built as there has been little development like this in the past decade, the council said.

The planning and environmental protection committee wants to see more people coming to the Cathedral Square area.

It also wants to rebalance transport and city centre access which currently favours car users to see more pedestrians and cycle ways.

'Vibrant and distinctive'

The committee said: "This plan aims to address these issues by promoting land uses that support businesses and shops, whilst creating new residential neighbourhoods that benefit from a diverse mix of uses.

"We want to see more cultural activity and amenities that are available throughout the day and evening.

"Ensuring people are living within, and using the city centre at all times of the day will enhance the safety of city centre users and provide an attractive and vibrant location."

The document called Our Vision for the Future of Peterborough City Centre will be presented to the cabinet on 4 November.

It says: "By 2026 Peterborough city centre will have become an even more attractive, vibrant and distinctive place to visit, work and live, with a greater range of attractions and facilities.

"It will be easy to walk and cycle around the city centre with improved connections to the river and railway station along pleasant, safe streets and paths.

"The city centre will include a thriving riverside setting with bars, restaurants and housing, with continuous riverside walks, an improved river environment and an iconic pedestrian and cycle bridge across the river to the Embankment."