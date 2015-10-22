Investigation after US pilot killed in F-18 jet crash in Cambridgeshire Fens

Image caption Investigations are continuing into the crash

Investigations are continuing into an F-18 jet crash in a Cambridgeshire field in which a US pilot died.

The Marine Corps jet came down on farmland at Redmere, four miles from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, at about 10:30 BST on Wednesday.

The Hornet aircraft had taken off from RAF Lakenheath but was not stationed at the base.

The pilot, who was the only crew member and ejected from the plane, is expected to be named later.

Colonel Robert Novotny, Commander of 48th fighter wing RAF Lakenheath, said: "We are very sad about the loss of a fellow team member. We are ready to assist in any way in the investigation."

He said Marine Corps investigators were arriving later and would leader the investigation which was expected to take two to three months.

"The mood is very sombre on the base, but very professional," he added.

The aircraft was part of a fleet of six fighter jets due to fly to California, the US air force said.

The remaining five FA-18 Hornets safely diverted to RAF Lossiemouth airfield in Moray. The aircraft had been en-route from Bahrain and were scheduled to fly to their base in Miramar.

The US Marine Corps said: "I can confirm that the pilot ejected, but I do not have additional information at this time. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the pilot.

"The cause of the crash is still unknown."

Image copyright Twitter/@Eagle_chaser Image caption One of the F-18 jets was photographed earlier in the day at RAF Lakenheath

F-18 Hornet facts

The McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet is an all-weather fighter and attack aircraft that was introduced in the 1980s

The US Navy said it proved itself in the 1991 Gulf War in air-to-air combat and its record-breaking reliability

Its two jet engines can push it to 1.8 times the speed of sound

The jets can cost anything between about $30m (£20m) and $60m (£40m)

Col Novotny posted on Facebook: "Please keep the families, the unit and the USMC [US Marine Corps] in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this tragedy."

Image copyright Simon Farrow Image caption Aviation enthusiasts said several F-18s were at RAF Lakenheath at the weekend