St Neots police shooting: Mother hopes son 'at peace'

Image caption The police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of Mr Davies' death in Duck Lane, St Neots

The mother of a man who was shot dead by police in Cambridgeshire has said she hopes he is now "at peace".

Richard Davies, 41, was killed when officers were called to a house in Duck Lane, St Neots, on Wednesday evening.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

His mother Gill Davies said in a Facebook post he was "loved and respected" and asked people not to speculate about his death.

"Have muddled through another day with support from my friends and family," she wrote on the social media site on Saturday.

"May our dear son Richard be at peace now and please God bring peace to all the family."

'Lethal force'

In an earlier post, she thanked people for their support following the loss of her son, who had three children and worked at nearby engineering firm Bosch Rexroth.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the shooting after Cambridgeshire Police referred the case to them.

The watchdog said a firearm and two knives were found inside the Duck Lane house, and this would form part of its inquiry.

IPCC associate commissioner Guido Liguori said: "I would like to send my condolences to Mr Davies' family and friends at this difficult time.

"It is essential when the police use lethal force that there is a thorough and independent investigation of that decision."