Kimbolton Fireworks customers will 'not miss out' after £100k raid

Image caption The company supplied fireworks for the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympic Games

The theft of £100,000-worth of fireworks destined for Bonfire Night orders has left staff "devastated", a company said.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Kimbolton Fireworks' storage unit at Little Stukeley, Cambridgeshire, at 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

Director Stuart Adlam said 100 to 200 smaller orders for schools, Scout and Rotary groups were affected.

The company specialises in big displays such as the London 2012 Olympics.

Mr Adlam said its 14 staff were "working hours of overtime" to fulfil orders.

He added they were "devastated to hear about the theft, after all their hard work over last 12 months getting ready for this November season".

The police said they believed the thieves broke into the storage unit between 17:30 BST on Saturday and 10:00 GMT the next day.

Image caption The company specialises in providing fireworks for large public displays, such as London's New Year's Day celebrations

Three vans and 24 pallets of fireworks, boxed and ready for delivery on Monday, were stolen.

The boxes all feature the Kimbolton Fireworks' logo.

Company founder Ron Lancaster said: "Obviously the people knew what they were looking for.

"They managed to get into the back of the site... they then broke into the office where they found the keys to the vans [and] loaded the vans with the firework packs."

Mr Adlam said the stolen fireworks were a mix of Category 2 and Category 3 fireworks, which can be used by the public for displays.

However, no Category 4 fireworks were stolen, which can only be supplied to professionals for large public displays

The company specialises in such events, including Trafalgar 200, New Year's Day celebrations in London and Dublin's St Patrick's Day Skyfest.

This year, it is also supplying 60 large scale Bonfire Night events around the UK.