March bypass coach crash leaves five in hospital

Five people have been taken to hospital after a coach carrying 65 passengers turned on its side and ended up in a ditch in Cambridgeshire.

The vehicle left the A141 between March and Wimblington at about 06:15.

A woman in her 50s has "serious but not life threatening" injuries. The other four have minor injuries.

The coach driver told the BBC he was forced to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle overtaking in the opposite direction.

Abdul Haq said: "There was no other way. Some idiot comes in front of you, what can you do?"

He said he tried to calm passengers down immediately after it crashed.

"Everybody started shouting... then I opened the fire door and took them out one by one," he said.

The vehicle was taking agricultural workers from Peterborough to Chatteris, the BBC understands.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it assessed 22 people at the scene.

The road was closed after the crash, but has since re-opened.

Cambridgeshire Police said they wanted to speak to the driver of a yellow bus seen in the area at the time.

Sgt Simon Goldsmith said: "I believe it was heading towards March, coming from the direction of Chatteris on the A141."

The coach was recover from the scene. Passengers were transferred to another vehicle.

