Fifteen men found in a cold storage lorry in Fordham

Image caption Driver arrested after men found in the back of a lorry.

Police found 15 suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a refrigerated lorry after reports of "banging" coming from inside it.

The men were discovered at Turner's Yard in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, just before 07:00 GMT.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said the men were taken to police stations in King's Lynn and Huntingdon.

The 42-year-old male driver, who is from Bulgaria, was arrested and is being held at Parkside police station.

All the men found in the back of the truck are thought to be from Iran and Iraq and have been referred to immigration services.

None of the men needed hospital treatment.