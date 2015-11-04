Woman trapped under lorry on Cambridge Midsummer Common seriously hurt

Image caption The woman was trapped under a dodgems lorry setting up for a fair on Midsummer Common

A woman has suffered "serious leg and abdominal injuries" after being trapped under a lorry during preparations for a Bonfire Night fair in Cambridge.

The victim, in her 30s and a member of the public, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, said an East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

It received reports the woman had been hit by an articulated lorry, carrying dodgems, at 12:16 GMT.

About 25,000 people are due at the event, but plans have been put on hold.

Image caption Police attended the scene at Midsummer Common after the woman was struck just after midday

A spokeswoman, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said its officers helped ambulance workers to rescue the woman from underneath the vehicle.

Joint organiser of the event, Cambridge City Council, said it understood the victim was standing still with a bike when she was struck.

Together with Cambridge Live, it said its thoughts were with the woman.

In a statement they said: "The funfair is operated by Stanley Thurston, who have years of experience in the running of fairs in public spaces, including many years on Midsummer Common.

"We take the safety of members of the public very seriously at all our events and we will be working with the police and all involved to understand how this happened."

It is not yet known if the funfair or the fireworks event will go ahead.

The Health and Safety Executive is to investigate the incident.