WW2 veterans reunited after 40 years without contact

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World War Two soldiers reunited

A pair of World War Two veterans who last saw each other 40 years ago have been reunited after realising they lived just three miles apart.

Bob Parks and Herbie Bright, both 89, served together in the Suffolk Regiment but lost touch.

They regained contact after Mr Park's wife urged him to check the local phonebook in search of his old pal.

Dialling a number for "H Bright", they found Mr Bright, who had lived a few miles down the road for years.

The pair, who served in the regiment from 1944 to 1949, donned their war medals for an emotional reunion outside Mr Parks' home in Cambridge.

Mr Parks, nicknamed "Bonny", said the moment had been "very special", while Mr Bright said it had been "marvellous" to see his former comrade.

Image copyright Chris Radburn/PA Image caption Both men met outside Mr Parks' home in Cambridge

Image copyright Chris Radburn/PA Image caption Herbie Bright (right) and Bob Parks (left) lost touch four decades ago

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Bright (second left) and Mr Parks (far right) first served together in 1944

Three generations of the Parks family witnessed the reunion, including Mr Parks's son Robert.

Mr Parks said of his dad: "He hadn't seen Herbie for about 40 years.

"This prompted mum to look in the phone book on the off-chance there might be relatives in Cambridge who might know what had happened to him.

"Dialling a number for an H Bright, we were amazed to find it was Herbie himself."