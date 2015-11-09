Burwell Jess Smith traveller murder: Mark Mosley jailed for life

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police/BBC Image caption Mark Mosley "broke every rule of traveller culture" during the fight at the travellers' site in Burwell

A man convicted of murdering another traveller by shooting him while a bare-knuckle fight was taking place has been jailed for life.

Mark Mosley, 43, of First Drove, Burwell, was found guilty of killing Jess Smith, 36, from Potton in Bedfordshire, at a Cambridgeshire travellers' site on New Year's Day.

It followed a dispute at a New Year's Eve party.

A judge ordered Mosley must serve a minimum term of 30 years.

Updates on this story and more from Cambridgeshire

Cambridge Crown Court also sentenced Mosley to 10 years for attempted murder, three years for assault and 10 years for possessing a firearm, all to run concurrently.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Jess Smith had been living at a site in Potton in Bedfordshire and was a father of four girls

An eight-week trial heard Mr Smith's nephew Paul Smith was assaulted by Mosley at the party at Comrades Club in nearby Soham.

'Fair bare-knuckled fights'

In the early hours of New Year's Day other members of Paul Smith's family, including Jess Smith, also known as Jessie, went to the travellers' site at First Drove where Mosley lived.

They wanted to settle the dispute with what police described as two "fair bare-knuckled fights" with family members there to observe.

The trial heard during the fights, Mosley, who was not one of the participants, used a sawn-off shotgun to shoot Jess Smith three times, including once in the back as he was trying to get into a vehicle.

In a statement after the trial, Det Insp Al Page, who led the investigation, said Mosley "broke every rule of traveller culture in which disputes are resolved by a fair fight between individuals, without resorting to the use of weapons".