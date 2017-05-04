Voting under way for Cambridgeshire council and mayor elections
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Cambridgeshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Related Topics
Polling stations have opened in Cambridgeshire for the local elections.
Sixty-one councillors are being elected to the county council, and voting is also taking place for the first mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Counting is due to start on Friday morning, with the results announced during the day.