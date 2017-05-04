Cambridgeshire

Voting under way for Cambridgeshire council and mayor elections

Polling stations have opened in Cambridgeshire for the local elections.

Sixty-one councillors are being elected to the county council, and voting is also taking place for the first mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

Counting is due to start on Friday morning, with the results announced during the day.

