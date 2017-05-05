Conservatives gain control of Cambridgeshire County Council

Image caption The authority had been under no overall control for the last four years and a party needed to get 31 of the 61 seats available to be in control

The Conservatives have won control of Cambridgeshire County Council, taking 36 seats, while UKIP lost all of their 10 seats.

The authority had been under no overall control for the past four years and a party needed to get 31 of the 61 seats available after boundary changes to be in control.

In the last vote, the Tories won 32 seats of the 69 seats available.

Labour have taken seven seats, including gaining an Independent one.

The Liberal Democrats have won 15 seats and there are three Independent councillors.

The count is under way in the first mayoral vote in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, where turnout was 33.8%.

In Peterborough, where there were no council elections, turnout was 24.7% which equates to 33,201 votes.

Six regions of England have held elections for newly created combined authority mayors, whose remits will cover multiple local authorities, in mostly urban areas.

Their main responsibility will be to decide their region's economic strategy, and many will have powers covering other areas such as transport and housing.

However, their exact powers will vary according to the terms of the agreements each region has made with the government.