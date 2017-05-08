Elton fatal crash: Search teams hunt for missing man

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption A specialist search and rescue team is hunting for a man who may have fled the scene

Police and specialist search teams have been scouring verges and fields for a man they think fled the scene of a fatal crash.

Two people died and two were injured in the two-car collision on the A605 at Elton, near Peterborough at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police believe a fourth person was in one of the cars, and left on foot.

"We are concerned that he may be seriously injured and will need urgent medical assistance," an officer said.

Two occupants from one car, both men, died, and a woman from the same car remains in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Image copyright Terry Harris / PaperPix.uk Image caption Two people were killed and two more were injured in the crash on the A605

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Teams have been searching verges and fields alongside the road

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Police have asked for anyone who may have seen a man on foot at the time, to contact them

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Following the crash, members of Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue were called in to assist police looking for a man who they think was the fourth person in one of the cars.

"I'm appealing directly to the [remaining] man to get in touch with us to let us know he is OK," Ch Insp Mike Hills, from Cambridgeshire Police said.

The road was closed in both directions between Haddon and Elton but reopened overnight.