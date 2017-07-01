Man stabbed to death in Cambridge

Image copyright Google Image caption The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds

A man was stabbed to death in the street after violence broke out, police have said.

Cambridgeshire Police officers were called to Stretten Avenue, Cambridge, at about 22:40 BST on Friday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died from his injuries.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Cambridge on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.