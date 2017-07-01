Man stabbed to death in Cambridge
- 1 July 2017
- From the section Cambridgeshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was stabbed to death in the street after violence broke out, police have said.
Cambridgeshire Police officers were called to Stretten Avenue, Cambridge, at about 22:40 BST on Friday.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died from his injuries.
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Cambridge on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.