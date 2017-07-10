Vintage Mustang in emergency landing at Duxford air show

Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption The pilot landed in a field near the air show at Duxford

A vintage aircraft pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field close to the M11 motorway after a suspected engine failure during an air show.

The World War Two Mustang "Miss Velma" was taking part in the Flying Legends show at Duxford when it ran into difficulties on Sunday afternoon.

Cambridgeshire Police closed part of the M11 at Duxford while it dealt with the incident.

The pilot managed to land the aircraft upright in the field and was unharmed.

Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption The vintage plane was flying with other Mustangs during the show

Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption He was apparently coming in to land when he was forced to divert to the field

The incident happened towards the end of the show at about 17:30 BST, as the restored P51d Mustang was coming in to land.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane suddenly change course to the right, which was followed by a loud bang.

In a statement, a spokesman for IWM Duxford said the pilot was safe and no members of the public were harmed.

Image copyright Weald Aviation Services Image caption The North American Mustang "Miss Velma" landed upright in the field close to the M11

Paul Tolliday, an aerial photographer, captured the Mustang in flight during the show, and later after it landed in the field.

He said: "All we heard was a very solid bang, and my son just shouted 'he has crashed'.

"There was a huge dust cloud and looking through my camera I could see the pilot had got out.

"It was very scary."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed it was investigating.