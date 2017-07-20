Man arrested with 50p robbery of woman, 84

From the section

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Alfia Barnett, 84, was robbed of just 50p

A man has been arrested after an 84-year-old woman was robbed of 50p.

The man allegedly grabbed Alfia Barnett's handbag as she stood on the doorstep of her home in Highbury Street, Peterborough, before making off on a bicycle.

The pensioner was left with minor injuries after the incident, which happened on 13 July at about 11:45 BST.

Cambridgeshire police are continuing to question the man.