Man arrested with 50p robbery of woman, 84
- 20 July 2017
- From the section Cambridgeshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after an 84-year-old woman was robbed of 50p.
The man allegedly grabbed Alfia Barnett's handbag as she stood on the doorstep of her home in Highbury Street, Peterborough, before making off on a bicycle.
The pensioner was left with minor injuries after the incident, which happened on 13 July at about 11:45 BST.
Cambridgeshire police are continuing to question the man.