Simon Dobbin: Cambridge v Southend match to raise funds

Image caption Mr Dobbin is unable to walk or talk following his attack

Proceeds from a pre-season friendly will raise money for a football fan who suffered brain damage in a post-match attack.

Simon Dobbin, 44, was seriously injured after a game between Cambridge United and Southend United in March 2015.

Twelve people were jailed for the attack, and a 13th man will be sentenced next month.

Fans of both teams have been urged to "come together" as the teams meet at the Cambs Glass Stadium at 15:00 BST.

Cambridge United chairman Dave Doggett said "it was heartbreaking for all of us."

"This is a real opportunity for Cambridge United and Southend United to come together in one cause and say, come on, we're behind you and we'll be with you on that journey.

"Hopefully people will turn up in the numbers and show that football has a good side."

Image caption Mr Dobbin, 44, is a devoted Cambridge United fan

Cambridge United said money raised from the match will "help improve Mr Dobbin's quality of life at home in Mildenhall" and contribute to his "ongoing care needs".

Mr Dobbin made an emotional return to see his club play last October - and was welcomed on to the pitch before the game.

Image caption Simon Dobbin received a standing ovation before a Cambridge United match last October

Cambridge United chief executive, Jez George, said: "We are all aware of the tragic assault that has led to Simon's life-changing injuries, and this match provides Cambridge United and Southend United with the opportunity to show both clubs support.

"Simon's wife, Nicole, is a truly remarkable woman who has shown astonishing resolve in her care for Simon in unimaginable circumstances.

"Our aim is to attract a huge crowd and generate as much money as possible for such a worthy cause."