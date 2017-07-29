Luke Davenport: Injured British Touring Car driver to return to racing scene

Image copyright Luke Davenport Image caption Luke Davenport said he is "very fortunate" he will make a full recovery

A touring car driver who was seriously injured in an 11-car pile-up is prepared for an "emotional" return to the racing scene.

Luke Davenport, 24, from Cambridge, was left in an induced coma after the collision in June.

He is now home and undergoing rehabilitation to recover from multiple broken bones.

Mr Davenport will be on the sidelines at the British Touring Car Championships in Norfolk on Sunday.

He said the crash had not thwarted his dream of participating in the Le Mans 24-hour race one day.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Davenport said watching Sunday's British Tour Car Championships will be "emotional"

The incident on 10 June, at the Croft Circuit, in North Yorkshire, happened when Mr Davenport aquaplaned off the track.

He was unable to restart the car and other drivers ended up colliding with Mr Davenport's driver's side door.

Mr Davenport, who lives in Madingley, broke his left tibia, fibula and ankle, damaged ligaments in his right leg and broke his pelvis.

He also broke four ribs, punctured both lungs and broke his collarbone.

Mr Davenport, who dreamt of becoming a racing car driver from the age of seven, started physiotherapy this week.

'Racing-winning potential'

He said: "We are so fortunate that I'm going to make a full recovery.

"There are a lot of stories of some big names in the sport who have come back from serious crashes to fuel the fire."

Mr Davenport, who started karting before stepping up to touring cars in 2012, said being at Snetterton on Sunday will be "emotional".

"It's Snetterton where I got my first drive, it's my local track and my friends and family were going to be there to watch.

"Just when the car's got race-winning potential, I'm not going to be racing," said the Shredded Wheat Racing driver.