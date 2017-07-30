In pictures: Thousands gather for Cambridge Folk Festival 2017
A few downpours failed to dampen the enthusiasm of concert-goers at the 2017 Cambridge Folk Festival.
More than 14,000 people have attended one of the UK's leading folk festivals, with the final day bathed in sunshine.
Festival highlights included a spirited set from Saturday's headliner Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.
"It's a bumper year despite occasional bad weather," said Neil Jones, from festival organiser Cambridge Live.
"It has not dampened the energy of the crowd and the festival has seen some amazing performances."
Former Damien Rice collaborator Lisa Hannigan and Orkney folk group Fara also took to the stage during the four-day festival, which got under way on Thursday in the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall.
Up-and-coming performers were championed too, including Norfolk Americana band Morganway, singer-songwriter Kerry Devine, from Cambridge, and Danni Nichol, from Bedford.
Devine played the Den on Saturday evening.
"I was born in Ely and brought up in Cambridge, so playing the Cambridge Folk Festival is really special to me, " she said.
- Interviews and highlights from the festival will be broadcast on Sue Marchant's radio show across the East on Sunday 30 July from 17:00-19:00